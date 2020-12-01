Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Paddy McNair has been ever-present for Middlesbrough this season in the Championship

Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair has agreed to extend his contract with Middlesbrough until summer 2024.

The Northern Ireland international, 25, still had 18 months remaining on his previous deal at The Riverside.

Former Manchester United and Sunderland centre-back McNair is closing in on 100 appearances for Boro since he made the move to Teesside in June 2018.

"We want to almost build a team around Paddy. He has excelled this season," said Boro boss Neil Warnock. external-link

McNair follows team-mates Jonny Howson, Anfernee Dijksteel, and Sam Folarin in agreeing to extend their stays at Boro.