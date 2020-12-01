Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff Met celebrate beating Cambrian and Clydach to win the 2019 Nathaniel MG Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed the restarts of three competitions which had been on hold because of coronavirus restrictions.

The second-tier Cymru North and Cymru South are both set to return in January in a shortened, 15-match format.

The Nathaniel MG Cup - for teams from the second tier and top-tier Cymru Premier - will return this month.

Talks are ongoing regarding the Welsh Cup, which traditionally involves club from as low as the fifth tier.

It follows the decision by Sport Wales to grant Welsh Government 'elite status' to second-tier clubs.

The Cymru Premier restarted in October but second-tier clubs had been waiting on approval to return to fixtures.

The return of tier three will depend on a review of procedures after the Cymru North and South leagues kick off, which will see sides in the two 16-team divisions play each other only once in this campaign. Clubs scheduled to play eight home games will be determined by a random draw.

The first round of the Nathaniel MG Cup will be drawn on Wednesday, 2 December, involving 26 tier-two clubs, with six sides receiving byes to the second round alongside the 12 Cymru Premier teams. The first round is scheduled to take place on 11/12 December.

The decision on the formats was made by the FAW's national league board following a meeting on Monday.