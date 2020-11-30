National League news - December 2020

Last updated on .From the section National League

Harry Isted's final appearance on loan at Wealdstone came in a 3-0 defeat at Notts County on 27 November

1 December

Luton Town have recalled goalkeeper Harry Isted from his loan with National League high-fliers Wealdstone after an injury to first-choice Hatters stopper Simon Sluga.

Isted had made 11 appearances for the Stones this season and kept five clean sheets in 10 matches in a previous spell on loan last season as Wealdstone won the National League South title.