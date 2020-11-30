Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Grant Hall has made four appearances for Middlesbrough since joining the club this summer

Middlesbrough defender Grant Hall could be out for nearly four months with a thigh injury that may require surgery.

The 29-year-old has seen a specialist and might miss "12-16 weeks", according to Boro boss Neil Warnock.

"It's a real blow. I'm absolutely gutted for him. It's a front thigh injury," Warnock told the club website. external-link

"We don't know if he'll need an operation or not. We've had different opinions so we'll have to make a decision on what's best."

Warnock added: "It was quite innocuous. He finished a physical session and just made a side-pass into the goals, but he pulled up holding the front of his thigh.

"The scan is worse than we first thought."

Boro are 10th in the Championship, three points off the play-off places after 14 games.