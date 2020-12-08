Weymouth v Dagenham & Redbridge

WeymouthWeymouth19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|11
|9
|1
|1
|25
|9
|16
|28
|2
|Sutton United
|12
|8
|2
|2
|23
|13
|10
|26
|3
|Notts County
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|11
|7
|20
|4
|Maidenhead United
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|19
|-3
|20
|5
|Bromley
|12
|5
|4
|3
|21
|15
|6
|19
|6
|Altrincham
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|7
|Wealdstone
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20
|25
|-5
|18
|8
|Eastleigh
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|11
|8
|17
|9
|Woking
|12
|5
|2
|5
|17
|14
|3
|17
|10
|Wrexham
|12
|5
|2
|5
|14
|12
|2
|17
|11
|Stockport
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|7
|8
|16
|12
|Solihull Moors
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|9
|5
|16
|13
|Aldershot
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|13
|2
|15
|14
|Hartlepool
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|15
|15
|Halifax
|11
|3
|4
|4
|16
|11
|5
|13
|16
|King's Lynn
|11
|4
|1
|6
|17
|28
|-11
|13
|17
|Boreham Wood
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|8
|1
|12
|18
|Chesterfield
|11
|3
|1
|7
|17
|18
|-1
|10
|19
|Dag & Red
|10
|2
|3
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|9
|20
|Barnet
|11
|2
|3
|6
|10
|24
|-14
|9
|21
|Weymouth
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|7
|22
|Dover
|9
|2
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|6
|23
|Yeovil
|10
|0
|5
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|5