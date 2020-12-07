Last updated on .From the section National League

The National League fixture between Altrincham and Woking on Tuesday night has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The postponement is the second fixture that has fallen foul of the weather at The J Davidson Stadium in the space of four days.

Heavy overnight rain also meant the surface was deemed unplayable for Saturday's match with King's Lynn Town.

No new date has yet been set for either fixture.