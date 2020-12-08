Championship
MillwallMillwall19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich169432115631
2Bournemouth1686229161330
3Reading169342619730
4Swansea168531910929
5Stoke168442318528
6Brentford167632415927
7Watford167631912727
8Bristol City168351916327
9Blackburn1674531191225
10Middlesbrough166641611524
11Cardiff166552113823
12Luton166461420-622
13Huddersfield166372022-221
14Millwall164841313020
15Preston166282225-320
16Birmingham164751214-219
17Barnsley165471721-419
18QPR164571724-717
19Coventry164571826-817
20Rotherham163491523-813
21Nottm Forest16349919-1013
22Wycombe16259923-1411
23Derby16259822-1411
24Sheff Wed16367915-69
View full Championship table

Top Stories