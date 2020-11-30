Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Joelinton and his Newcastle team-mates were training at Darsley Park last week before the win at Crystal Palace

Newcastle United's training ground was closed on Monday as the Premier League club attempts to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus.

Manager Steve Bruce said on Friday that three players and one member of staff had tested positive. There have been reports of further cases at the club over the weekend.

Newcastle would not confirm whether training would take place on Tuesday.

Bruce's side face a trip to Aston Villa on Friday.

After his team's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last Friday, Bruce admitted the situation had been "difficult to manage".

Midfielder Isaac Hayden missed that match with illness, while captain Jamaal Lascelles, winger Allan Saint-Maximin, forward Andy Carroll and defender Emil Krafth were reported injured.

The Premier League has reported 10 new cases of coronavirus this week, to Sunday, but does not say at which clubs they were diagnosed.