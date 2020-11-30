Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibernian and Celtic played out a 2-2 draw at Easter Road earlier this month

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has accused the SPFL of moving the club's forthcoming fixture with Celtic without telling them.

Dempster says a request from Celtic to move the original fixture back two days from 11 January was declined by the Easter Road club.

However, Dempster says she is "fizzing" at the change by the league body without her or the club's consent.

"Apologies to our supporters and our head coach," she tweeted.

"We said no to the original request from Celtic because the request didn't work for our club. The SPFL appears to have agreed this without a call to the decision makers at our club."

Celtic have told BBC Scotland their request was made "through the proper SPFL process, adding: "with a view to arranging a winter training camp during this particular week, something which has proven hugely beneficial to the squad in recent seasons."

BBC Scotland has contacted the SPFL for comment.

Last week Dempster announced she was leaving the Edinburgh club after six years in her post.

"I am leaving soon (ish) but the still have my mobile so a call should have been easy to do," she added.