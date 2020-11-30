Last updated on .From the section Hull

Five of Brandon Fleming's six appearances for Hull City this season have come in cup competitions

Hull City left-back Brandon Fleming has agreed a contract extension until the summer of 2023.

The League One club also have the option of extending the deal for the 20-year-old by a further year.

Fleming has made six first-team appearances for the Tigers this season, starting just one league game.

He joined Bolton on loan in January of last season, making 10 appearances for the Trotters before the coronavirus lockdown ended his spell early.