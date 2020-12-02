FK Krasnodar v Rennes

First Half ends, FK Krasnodar 0, Rennes 0.
Line-ups
FK Krasnodar
- 39Safonov
- 28Smolnikov
- 4Martynovich
- 31da Silva Pantaleão
- 6RamírezBooked at 23mins
- 8Gazinskiy
- 52Vilhena
- 10Sousa CamposBooked at 28mins
- 7Cabella
- 16Claesson
- 33Berg
Substitutes
- 1Gorodov
- 9da Silva Ferreira
- 18Chernov
- 20Markov
- 47Utkin
- 77Kambolov
- 88Sinitsyn
- 93Suleymanov
Rennes
- 1Salin
- 27Traoré
- 3Da Silva
- 4Nyamsi
- 31Truffert
- 15NzonziBooked at 22mins
- 14Bourigeaud
- 12Lea Siliki
- 10Camavinga
- 18Doku
- 23Hunou
Substitutes
- 5Chagas Estevao
- 8Grenier
- 11Niang
- 16Gomis
- 17Maouassa
- 19Gboho
- 20Tait
- 22Del Castillo
- 30Bonet
- 32Assignon
- 34Soppy
- 35Rutter
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Kaio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud.
Post update
Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
Post update
Tonny Vilhena (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Truffert with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by James Lea Siliki.
Post update
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Hamari Traoré.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kaio with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kaio (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Hamari Traoré.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Igor Smolnikov (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rémy Cabella with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wanderson Maciel.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wanderson Maciel (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Adrien Truffert.
Post update
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Damien Da Silva.
Booking
Wanderson Maciel (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Wanderson Maciel (FK Krasnodar).
Post update
Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.