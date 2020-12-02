Champions League - Group E
FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar0RennesRennes0

FK Krasnodar v Rennes

Line-ups

FK Krasnodar

  • 39Safonov
  • 28Smolnikov
  • 4Martynovich
  • 31da Silva Pantaleão
  • 6RamírezBooked at 23mins
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 52Vilhena
  • 10Sousa CamposBooked at 28mins
  • 7Cabella
  • 16Claesson
  • 33Berg

Substitutes

  • 1Gorodov
  • 9da Silva Ferreira
  • 18Chernov
  • 20Markov
  • 47Utkin
  • 77Kambolov
  • 88Sinitsyn
  • 93Suleymanov

Rennes

  • 1Salin
  • 27Traoré
  • 3Da Silva
  • 4Nyamsi
  • 31Truffert
  • 15NzonziBooked at 22mins
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 12Lea Siliki
  • 10Camavinga
  • 18Doku
  • 23Hunou

Substitutes

  • 5Chagas Estevao
  • 8Grenier
  • 11Niang
  • 16Gomis
  • 17Maouassa
  • 19Gboho
  • 20Tait
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 30Bonet
  • 32Assignon
  • 34Soppy
  • 35Rutter
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamFK KrasnodarAway TeamRennes
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FK Krasnodar 0, Rennes 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Kaio.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud.

  4. Post update

    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).

  5. Post update

    Tonny Vilhena (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Truffert with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by James Lea Siliki.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Hamari Traoré.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kaio with a headed pass following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kaio (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Hamari Traoré.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Igor Smolnikov (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rémy Cabella with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wanderson Maciel.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wanderson Maciel (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Adrien Truffert.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Damien Da Silva.

  18. Booking

    Wanderson Maciel (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Wanderson Maciel (FK Krasnodar).

  20. Post update

    Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

