Stephanie Frappart has previously officiated men's Europa League games, including Leicester's game with Zorya Luhansk

French referee Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men's Champions League game when Juventus host Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a major men's Uefa competition match when Liverpool and Chelsea met in the 2019 Super Cup.

The 36-year-old also refereed the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the USA and the Netherlands.

She has refereed French Ligue 1 games since 2019.

Frappart oversaw her first Europa League game in October when Leicester City hosted Zorya Luhansk.

Switzerland's Nicole Petignat was the first woman to referee Uefa men's matches, when she took charge of Uefa Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.