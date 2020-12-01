Champions League - Group H
Man UtdManchester United20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Paris St-Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United's players celebrate during the 2-1 win over Paris St-Germain in France in October
Manchester Unite beat Paris St-Germain 2-1 in France on 20 October, Marcus Rashford scoring the late winner
Manchester United v Paris St-Germain - Champions League Group H
Date: Wednesday, 2 December Venue: Old Trafford Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants Manchester United to seal top spot with one game to spare by doing a Group H double over Paris St-Germain.

United, three points clear at the top, only need a point from their remaining two matches to secure a last-16 place.

But Solskjaer wants his side to wrap up the group before their final game at RB Leipzig on 8 December by beating last season's Champions League runners-up.

"Our mindset is win this game and we've won the group," the United boss added.

Beating PSG a second time this season would allow Solskjaer to rest players against RB Leipzig before the Premier League derby with Manchester City on 12 December.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored the goals as United overcame PSG, who lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in last season's final, 2-1 in France on 20 October.

"The quicker you can qualify the better, of course," Solskjaer said. "With a win, we'll win the group, so that's our intent.

"We want to go out there in our style, attacking intent, defending well against a top team with some top individual players, of course."

Solskjaer was asked on Tuesday about his plans for the January transfer window.

"With the additions that we made to the squad in the last window, plus what we did in January last time, I don't think it's right for me to start commenting on the transfer window already," he added.

"Let's see where we're at in January. Hopefully we can keep on improving.

"I've got selection issues already, so I'm very happy with what's happening behind closed doors."

Manchester United are three points clear at the top of Group H with two games remaining

United have no injuries, with Spain keeper David de Gea and Brazil full-back Alex Telles both available after coming off with knocks in the win at Southampton on Sunday.

Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are all available after missing the game at St Mary's, while Luke Shaw could make his return from a hamstring problem.

'Man Utd have 83% chance of progressing'

Entertainment data company Gracenote say United have an 83% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote said: "Group H was expected to be the most open and so it has proven to be.

"Three teams all still have at least 40% of qualifying and it is possible that nothing will have been decided before the final matchday.

"United are still the favourites to progress with 83% chance of doing so according to the Euro Club Index.external-link Defeat against Paris Saint-Germain this week will make United the outsiders of the three though.

"Any other result and United's place in the second phase will be sealed."

Entertainment data company Gracenote say United have an 83% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 2nd December 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Atl Madrid412147-35
3Lokomotiv Moscow403145-13
4RB Salzburg4013714-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach4220144108
2Real Madrid42119727
3Shakhtar Donetsk4112312-94
4Inter Milan402247-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400101912
2FC Porto43018359
3Olympiakos410316-53
4Marseille400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool43018269
2Ajax42117527
3Atalanta42118717
4FC Midtjylland4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC