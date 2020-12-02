Champions League - Group F
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund20:00LazioLazio
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany

Borussia Dortmund v Lazio

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 15Hummels
  • 16Akanji
  • 2Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 22Bellingham
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 32Reyna
  • 11Reus
  • 10T Hazard

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 7Sancho
  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz

Lazio

  • 25Reina
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 14Hoedt
  • 33Acerbi
  • 77Marusic
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Leiva
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 96Fares
  • 17Immobile
  • 11Correa

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 7Pereira
  • 8Anderson
  • 16Parolo
  • 18Escalante
  • 20Caicedo
  • 26Radu
  • 29Lazzari
  • 32Cataldi
  • 71Alia
  • 92Akpa Akpro
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar5023410-62
4Rennes502327-52

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2RB Leipzig530268-29
3PSG42025416
4Istanbul Basaksehir5104411-73
