Borussia Dortmund v Lazio

B DortmundBorussia Dortmund20:00LazioLazio
Follow Wednesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15Hummels
- 16Akanji
- 2Morey
- 6Delaney
- 22Bellingham
- 13Guerreiro
- 32Reyna
- 11Reus
- 10T Hazard
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 7Sancho
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 25Unbehaun
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
Lazio
- 25Reina
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 14Hoedt
- 33Acerbi
- 77Marusic
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 96Fares
- 17Immobile
- 11Correa
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 7Pereira
- 8Anderson
- 16Parolo
- 18Escalante
- 20Caicedo
- 26Radu
- 29Lazzari
- 32Cataldi
- 71Alia
- 92Akpa Akpro
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz