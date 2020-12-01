Champions League - Group E
SevillaSevilla20:00ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Sevilla v Chelsea: Billy Gilmour set to feature in Champions League match

Billy Gilmour
Billy Gilmour played in six Premier League games for Chelsea last season

Manager Frank Lampard suggested he might rotate his Chelsea squad for Wednesday's Champions League match against Sevilla, with midfielder Billy Gilmour expected to feature.

Both teams have qualified for the last 16, and victory for either would likely see them finish top of Group E.

"We're not taking the game lightly, even though we're through," he said.

"I don't expect a drop in level, but there will be a chance for some players to get some minutes."

Scottish midfielder Gilmour has now fully recovered from a knee injury he suffered in July.

The former Rangers youth player, 19, impressed during his 11 appearances in all competitions last season.

"It will be nice if he can get some minutes, particularly over these two Champions League games in the remainder of the group stage," added Lampard, who has no fresh injury concerns.

"Where do I see him? I see him hopefully coming back at the level he was at just before he got injured.

"He's got a great attitude, he trains brilliantly, and he's looking spot-on. He will compete with the rest of the midfielders."

Six-time Europa League champions Sevilla will be without left-back Sergio Escudero and midfielders Suso and Marcos Acuna, while first-choice goalkeeper Bono and forward Carlos Fernandez are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

MATCH FACTS

  • Sevilla are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with English sides in major European competition (W3 D4) since losing 2-0 away to Leicester City in March 2017.
  • Chelsea have only won one of their last 10 games against Spanish opponents in the Champions League (D6 L3), and are winless in six (D4 L2) since a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in September 2017.
  • Sevilla have not topped their Champions League group since 2009-10, while Chelsea last did so in 2015-16.
  • Sevilla have never failed to score in 17 previous Champions League group stage home games before (W13 D2 L2). The Spanish side are unbeaten in five such games (W4 D1) since losing 3-1 to Juventus in November 2016.
  • Since losing their opening game of the 2019-20 Champions League campaign against Valencia, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine group stage games in the competition (W6 D3), winning each of the last three in a row.
  • This is the third time Sevilla have remained unbeaten in their first four Champions League group stage matches, after 2009-10 and 2016-17 - they have never been unbeaten in their first five in a single edition of the competition before.
  • Chelsea are looking to win four consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since March/April 2012, en route to winning the trophy for the only time.
  • Chelsea's Timo Werner has been involved in nine goals in nine Champions League away games (eight goals, one assist), while he also the most goal involvements in the competition for the Blues so far this season (three goals, one assist).

'Chelsea's chances of winning Group E are 64%'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Chelsea sealed qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League last week so the next goal is to win the group and be seeded in the knockout draw."

The chances of Chelsea winning Group E are 64% according to the Euro Club Index external-link

Chart showing Chelsea's chances of progressing
Chelsea were always favoured to make it out of the group

Wednesday 2nd December 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Atl Madrid412147-35
3Lokomotiv Moscow403145-13
4RB Salzburg4013714-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach4220144108
2Real Madrid42119727
3Shakhtar Donetsk4112312-94
4Inter Milan402247-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400101912
2FC Porto43018359
3Olympiakos410316-53
4Marseille400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool43018269
2Ajax42117527
3Atalanta42118717
4FC Midtjylland4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
