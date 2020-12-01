Last updated on .From the section European Football

Billy Gilmour played in six Premier League games for Chelsea last season

Manager Frank Lampard suggested he might rotate his Chelsea squad for Wednesday's Champions League match against Sevilla, with midfielder Billy Gilmour expected to feature.

Both teams have qualified for the last 16, and victory for either would likely see them finish top of Group E.

"We're not taking the game lightly, even though we're through," he said.

"I don't expect a drop in level, but there will be a chance for some players to get some minutes."

Scottish midfielder Gilmour has now fully recovered from a knee injury he suffered in July.

The former Rangers youth player, 19, impressed during his 11 appearances in all competitions last season.

"It will be nice if he can get some minutes, particularly over these two Champions League games in the remainder of the group stage," added Lampard, who has no fresh injury concerns.

"Where do I see him? I see him hopefully coming back at the level he was at just before he got injured.

"He's got a great attitude, he trains brilliantly, and he's looking spot-on. He will compete with the rest of the midfielders."

Six-time Europa League champions Sevilla will be without left-back Sergio Escudero and midfielders Suso and Marcos Acuna, while first-choice goalkeeper Bono and forward Carlos Fernandez are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

MATCH FACTS

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with English sides in major European competition (W3 D4) since losing 2-0 away to Leicester City in March 2017.

Chelsea have only won one of their last 10 games against Spanish opponents in the Champions League (D6 L3), and are winless in six (D4 L2) since a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in September 2017.

Sevilla have not topped their Champions League group since 2009-10, while Chelsea last did so in 2015-16.

Sevilla have never failed to score in 17 previous Champions League group stage home games before (W13 D2 L2). The Spanish side are unbeaten in five such games (W4 D1) since losing 3-1 to Juventus in November 2016.

Since losing their opening game of the 2019-20 Champions League campaign against Valencia, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine group stage games in the competition (W6 D3), winning each of the last three in a row.

This is the third time Sevilla have remained unbeaten in their first four Champions League group stage matches, after 2009-10 and 2016-17 - they have never been unbeaten in their first five in a single edition of the competition before.

Chelsea are looking to win four consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since March/April 2012, en route to winning the trophy for the only time.

Chelsea's Timo Werner has been involved in nine goals in nine Champions League away games (eight goals, one assist), while he also the most goal involvements in the competition for the Blues so far this season (three goals, one assist).

'Chelsea's chances of winning Group E are 64%'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Chelsea sealed qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League last week so the next goal is to win the group and be seeded in the knockout draw."

