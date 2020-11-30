Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Euro 2022: Chance to secure a play-off is payback time for senior players - NI boss Kenny Shiels

The Northern Ireland squad trained at Seaview on Monday ahead of the Faroe Island match
Women's Euro 2022: Northern Ireland v Faroe Islands
Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 1 December Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has described their Euro qualifier against the Faroe Islands as "payback time" for senior members of his squad.

Shiels' side go into Tuesday's vital match at Seaview knowing that a win would secure a Euro 2022 play-off spot for the first time in NI's history.

Players such as Marissa Callaghan, Julie Nelson, Ashley Hutton and Rachel Furness have been faithful servants for their country and Shiels was keen to recognise their role.

"I have thought hard about those senior players. They have given their life to football and now it's payback time," Shiels said.

"It is very much a do-or-die game for all of those girls who have stuck by women's football when it needed support and when it needed more exposure.

"They haven't had that exposure as much throughout their careers and I want them to have that as much as they can now. We are on the cusp of getting to the play-off and those more senior girls are upper-most in my thoughts."

'The Faroe Islands have improved'

A gutsy 3-2 win over Belarus at Seaview on Friday night, when Northern Ireland were twice pegged back after going ahead, has set up Tuesday night's decisive meeting with the Faroese.

Another victory would complete an impressive four-game winning run, secure second place in the group and a play-off place that would provide Northern Ireland with the opportunity to qualify for a major tournament for the first time.

The start of that run was a comprehensive 6-0 victory away to Tuesday night's opponents, but Shiels has warned that they will still provide a stern test.

Kirsty McGuinness
Kirsty McGuinness was on the scoresheet in the win over Belarus

"We are playing really well, but by the same token we have got to respect the opposition," the former Kilmarnock and Derry City manager continued.

"They have played right through the pandemic so their levels of fitness will be good. They lost to the three teams above them - Northern Ireland, Wales and Belarus - by six goals in each game and now they are down to 2-0 and 4-0.

"They have improved as they have gone on and I have shown the girls videos of how they have improved as they have gone through the pandemic. We have to be mentally on the ball.

"I'm loathe to worry about things that might happen if we don't win and how I would deal with the disappointments of the girls.

"I would find that hard to take, I would, but having said that we need to be ready for that eventuality because you just don't know in life.

"It is important the girls manage the expectations of their home nation, of their families and the expectations that are inside them. They need to be on the money and ready to go and play."

'Passion and success inspiring youngsters'

While securing the play-off place for the Euro 2022 finals in England is the immediate focus, Shiels is also mindful of the positive impact that Northern Ireland's recent good run will be having on young supporters.

"The passion that they show and the inspiration that they give to young girls will have an impact on their decisions," he said.

"I am sure lots of young girls will be watching the team right now and thinking 'I would love to be a footballer'.

"If we are not winning and not being successful then that will have a negative affect on the children, but if they see the team smiling, happy and celebrating goals then surely that will rub off on those young girls."

