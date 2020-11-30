Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in the reverse fixture

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw feels Uefa's Covid-19 testing protocols have impacted her side's preparations for Tuesday's Euro 2022 qualifier with Germany.

Pauw's side are awaiting Uefa-mandated test results the day before the match against the unbeaten Germans, who have already received their results.

The Republic will likely need to win in Tallaght to progress from Group I.

"I think this is something that Uefa really have to sort out," she said.

"Why do Germany already have their results and why do we need to wait until after our last training session?"

The Republic's hopes of qualifying for the rescheduled finals next summer hang by a thread.

They still hold second place but are just one point ahead of Ukraine after falling to defeat in Kyiv last time out.

Germany have won all seven matches, scoring 43 goals without conceding, while Ukraine face a Montenegro side who have yet to pick up a point.

Tallaght pitch to be narrowed

In her pre-match press conference, Pauw admitted qualification was a long shot but said her preparations had been impacted by the "unacceptable" delay to the Covid-19 results.

"We have done our last testing yesterday morning. If I have understood well, the samples went first to Northern Ireland, to Belfast, then to Birmingham with a flight, then on car to London.

"It should have arrived last night at nine o'clock. This morning we got a message that we will only get the results in the afternoon.

"This is unacceptable, it's Uefa guidelines. Uefa has certain labs, I do understand that but it's not as if Ireland does not have labs and does not have very, very high qualified labs."

Leanne Kiernan is ruled out with a hamstring injury

Pauw will be without the services of Manchester City's Megan Campbell and West Ham forward Leanne Kiernan, who have both withdrawn from the squad through injury.

The pitch at Tallaght will be narrowed by three metres to 65 metres for Germany's visit to Dublin. Uefa regulations say it must be a minimum width of 64 metres.

"We will bring it back to 65 metres, not a minimal size but a normal size," added Pauw.

"It is not a trick and we will communicate with them but it is normal."