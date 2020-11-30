Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group I
R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland17:00GermanyGermany
Venue: Tallaght Stadium

Euro 2022: Republic boss Pauw criticises 'unacceptable' Uefa Covid-19 testing protocols

Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in the reverse fixture
Germany beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in the reverse fixture

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw feels Uefa's Covid-19 testing protocols have impacted her side's preparations for Tuesday's Euro 2022 qualifier with Germany.

Pauw's side are awaiting Uefa-mandated test results the day before the match against the unbeaten Germans, who have already received their results.

The Republic will likely need to win in Tallaght to progress from Group I.

"I think this is something that Uefa really have to sort out," she said.

"Why do Germany already have their results and why do we need to wait until after our last training session?"

The Republic's hopes of qualifying for the rescheduled finals next summer hang by a thread.

They still hold second place but are just one point ahead of Ukraine after falling to defeat in Kyiv last time out.

Germany have won all seven matches, scoring 43 goals without conceding, while Ukraine face a Montenegro side who have yet to pick up a point.

Tallaght pitch to be narrowed

In her pre-match press conference, Pauw admitted qualification was a long shot but said her preparations had been impacted by the "unacceptable" delay to the Covid-19 results.

"We have done our last testing yesterday morning. If I have understood well, the samples went first to Northern Ireland, to Belfast, then to Birmingham with a flight, then on car to London.

"It should have arrived last night at nine o'clock. This morning we got a message that we will only get the results in the afternoon.

"This is unacceptable, it's Uefa guidelines. Uefa has certain labs, I do understand that but it's not as if Ireland does not have labs and does not have very, very high qualified labs."

Leanne Kiernan is ruled out with a hamstring injury
Leanne Kiernan is ruled out with a hamstring injury

Pauw will be without the services of Manchester City's Megan Campbell and West Ham forward Leanne Kiernan, who have both withdrawn from the squad through injury.

The pitch at Tallaght will be narrowed by three metres to 65 metres for Germany's visit to Dublin. Uefa regulations say it must be a minimum width of 64 metres.

"We will bring it back to 65 metres, not a minimal size but a normal size," added Pauw.

"It is not a trick and we will communicate with them but it is normal."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st December 2020

  • R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland17:00GermanyGermany
  • ScotlandScotland19:30Finland WomenFinland Women
  • Georgia WomenGeorgia Women11:00Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina
  • Turkey WomenTurkey Women14:00RussiaRussia
  • Czech Rep WomCzech Republic14:00Moldova WomenMoldova Women
  • Israel WomenIsrael Women14:30Malta WomenMalta Women
  • Hungary WomenHungary Women14:30IcelandIceland
  • Croatia WomenCroatia Women15:00Romania WomenRomania Women
    Match cancelled
  • DenmarkDenmark16:15ItalyItaly
  • Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women17:00Estonia WomenEstonia Women
  • Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women17:00SwedenSweden
  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women17:00Montenegro WomenMontenegro Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands99004233927
2Russia97022151621
3Slovenia Women84042012812
4Kosovo Women9315623-1710
5Turkey Women9126826-185
6Estonia Women8017129-281

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99004814727
2Italy87012552021
3Bos-Herze Wom95041617-115
4Israel Women82151016-67
5Malta Women9216930-217
6Georgia Women9009342-390

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway66003413318
2Wales7322134911
3N Ireland Wom73221216-411
4Belarus Women62041112-16
5Faroe Islands Women6006037-370

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65103213116
2Poland Women74211621414
3Czech Rep Wom7412179813
4Moldova Women6105335-323
5Azerbaijan Women6006122-210

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women54101721513
2Portugal541071613
3Scotland5302162149
4Albania Women7205720-136
5Cyprus Women6006022-220

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden76103423219
2Iceland75112451916
3Slovakia Women7313713-610
4Hungary Women72141119-87
5Latvia Women8008239-370

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France76103203219
2Austria75112131816
3Serbia Women740321111012
4North Macedonia Women8206839-316
5Kazakhstan Women7007231-290

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102021819
2Belgium76013352818
3Romania Women73041216-49
4Croatia Women7214718-117
5Lithuania Women8008132-310

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77004304321
2R. of Ireland Wom7412107313
3Ukraine Women74031420-612
4Greece Women8215621-157
5Montenegro Women7007126-250
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport