Champions League - Group C
MarseilleMarseille20:00OlympiakosOlympiakos
Venue: Stade Vélodrome, France

Marseille v Olympiakos

Marseille v Olympiakos

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2H Sakai
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 3González
  • 18Amavi
  • 17Cuisance
  • 4Kamara
  • 21Rongier
  • 26Thauvin
  • 9Benedetto
  • 10Payet

Substitutes

  • 6Strootman
  • 8Sanson
  • 11de Lima
  • 16Pelé
  • 22Gueye
  • 23Aké
  • 24Khaoui
  • 25Nagatomo
  • 28Germain
  • 32Perrin
  • 50Vanni

Olympiakos

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 3Borges Semedo
  • 66Cissé
  • 25Holebas
  • 6M'Vila
  • 4Camara
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 7Fortounis
  • 11El-Arabi
  • 17Vrousai

Substitutes

  • 2Soudani
  • 10Figueiredo Rodrigues
  • 12Vinagre
  • 14Androutsos
  • 19Masouras
  • 21Dräger
  • 24Ba
  • 34Papadopoulos
  • 44Karargyris
  • 88Tzolakis
  • 90Sourlis
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Atl Madrid412147-35
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach4220144108
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan402247-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400101912
2FC Porto43018359
3Olympiakos410316-53
4Marseille400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool43018269
2Ajax42117527
3Atalanta42118717
4FC Midtjylland4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
View full Champions League tables

