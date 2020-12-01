Marseille v Olympiakos

MarseilleMarseille20:00OlympiakosOlympiakos
Follow Tuesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 2H Sakai
- 15Caleta-Car
- 3González
- 18Amavi
- 17Cuisance
- 4Kamara
- 21Rongier
- 26Thauvin
- 9Benedetto
- 10Payet
Substitutes
- 6Strootman
- 8Sanson
- 11de Lima
- 16Pelé
- 22Gueye
- 23Aké
- 24Khaoui
- 25Nagatomo
- 28Germain
- 32Perrin
- 50Vanni
Olympiakos
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 3Borges Semedo
- 66Cissé
- 25Holebas
- 6M'Vila
- 4Camara
- 5Bouchalakis
- 7Fortounis
- 11El-Arabi
- 17Vrousai
Substitutes
- 2Soudani
- 10Figueiredo Rodrigues
- 12Vinagre
- 14Androutsos
- 19Masouras
- 21Dräger
- 24Ba
- 34Papadopoulos
- 44Karargyris
- 88Tzolakis
- 90Sourlis
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
