Champions League - Group B
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach20:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Venue: BORUSSIA-PARK, Germany

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Follow Tuesday's Champions League action

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 24Jantschke
  • 28Ginter
  • 17Wendt
  • 19Lazaro
  • 6Kramer
  • 13Stindl
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 14Plea
  • 10Thuram

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 7Herrmann
  • 8Zakaria
  • 11Wolf
  • 15Beyer
  • 16Traoré
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 31Grün
  • 36Embolo
  • 40Poulsen

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 15Young
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Hakimi
  • 7Sánchez
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 35Stankovic
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Atl Madrid412147-35
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach4220144108
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan402247-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400101912
2FC Porto43018359
3Olympiakos410316-53
4Marseille400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool43018269
2Ajax42117527
3Atalanta42118717
4FC Midtjylland4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
Top Stories