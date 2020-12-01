Borussia Mönchengladbach v Inter Milan

B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach20:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Follow Tuesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 24Jantschke
- 28Ginter
- 17Wendt
- 19Lazaro
- 6Kramer
- 13Stindl
- 32Neuhaus
- 14Plea
- 10Thuram
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 7Herrmann
- 8Zakaria
- 11Wolf
- 15Beyer
- 16Traoré
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 31Grün
- 36Embolo
- 40Poulsen
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 15Young
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Hakimi
- 7Sánchez
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 35Stankovic
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
