Champions League - Group A
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid20:00Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

Atlético Madrid v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 14Llorente
  • 8Saúl
  • 6Koke
  • 21Carrasco
  • 10Correa
  • 7Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 27Camello
  • 30Valera
  • 31San Román
  • 35Sanabria

Bayern Munich

  • 35Nübel
  • 20Sarr
  • 4Süle
  • 43Arrey-Mbi
  • 21Hernández
  • 27Alaba
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 42Musiala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 7Gnabry
  • 14Zirkzee
  • 17Boateng
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 34Schneller
  • 36Stiller
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 41Richards
  • 49Zaiser
Referee:
Clément Turpin
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Atl Madrid412147-35
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach4220144108
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan402247-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400101912
2FC Porto43018359
3Olympiakos410316-53
4Marseille400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool43018269
2Ajax42117527
3Atalanta42118717
4FC Midtjylland4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
View full Champions League tables

