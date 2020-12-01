Atlético Madrid v Bayern Munich

Atl MadridAtlético Madrid20:00Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Follow Tuesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 14Llorente
- 8Saúl
- 6Koke
- 21Carrasco
- 10Correa
- 7Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 18Felipe
- 20Machín Pérez
- 27Camello
- 30Valera
- 31San Román
- 35Sanabria
Bayern Munich
- 35Nübel
- 20Sarr
- 4Süle
- 43Arrey-Mbi
- 21Hernández
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 42Musiala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 7Gnabry
- 14Zirkzee
- 17Boateng
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 34Schneller
- 36Stiller
- 39Hoffmann
- 41Richards
- 49Zaiser
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
