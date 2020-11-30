Champions League - Group D
LiverpoolLiverpool20:00AjaxAjax
Venue: Anfield

Thiago Alcantara set to be out until 2021, Jurgen Klopp says he has no options to rotate

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Richarlison and Thiago
Everton forward Richarlison was sent off for the challenge that injured Thiago Alcantara in October

Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't have enough players to rotate his Liverpool squad against Ajax, with Thiago Alcantara set to be out until 2021.

Utility man James Milner was injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton, with Klopp blaming his side's schedule for the player's hamstring injury.

Klopp added that former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago will be out until the new year with his knee injury.

"I don't have enough players to prioritise," Klopp said.

"It's not about the competition; it's about the players. On Saturday, the fittest players played.

"It's not a perfect situation but obviously not enough people want to offer us any kind of help [with the fixture scheduling], not only for us but for [all] football people. We just have to deal with it."

Thiago has not played since being injured in a challenge by Richarlison in a 2-2 draw at Everton on 17 October.

Captain Jordan Henderson is fit but Klopp confirmed that along with Thiago, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita remain out of action.

"Thiago, we have to maybe clarify it a little bit," said Klopp.

"On that day when Thiago got injured in that challenge in the Everton game, there was another bad injury [to Virgil van Dijk, who suffered cruciate knee ligament damage].

"After the scans, it was like one was really bad news, and the other one was really good news because nothing was broken, nothing was ruptured and stuff like this.

"But, as we realise now, it was still a massive impact on the knee. I can't say exactly when he will be fine, but it will take a few weeks."

Liverpool will qualify from Group D if they avoid defeat by Ajax and will be group winners if they win and Atalanta fail to beat Midtjylland.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st December 2020

  • FC PortoFC Porto20:00Man CityManchester City
  • LiverpoolLiverpool20:00AjaxAjax
  • Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow17:55RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg
  • Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk17:55Real MadridReal Madrid
  • Atl MadridAtlético Madrid20:00Bayern MunichBayern Munich
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach20:00Inter MilanInter Milan
  • MarseilleMarseille20:00OlympiakosOlympiakos
  • AtalantaAtalanta20:00FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Atl Madrid412147-35
3Lokomotiv Moscow403145-13
4RB Salzburg4013714-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach4220144108
2Real Madrid42119727
3Shakhtar Donetsk4112312-94
4Inter Milan402247-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400101912
2FC Porto43018359
3Olympiakos410316-53
4Marseille400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool43018269
2Ajax42117527
3Atalanta42118717
4FC Midtjylland4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories