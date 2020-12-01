Champions League - Group D
AtalantaAtalanta0FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland1

Atalanta v FC Midtjylland

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 57Sportiello
  • 19DjimsitiBooked at 30mins
  • 17Romero
  • 6Palomino
  • 33Hateboer
  • 32Pessina
  • 11Freuler
  • 8Gosens
  • 10GómezSubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
  • 9Muriel
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 2Toloi
  • 15de Roon
  • 21Piccini
  • 25Gelmi
  • 26Mojica
  • 27Depaoli
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 42Scalvini
  • 43Panada
  • 72Ilicic
  • 79Traore

FC Midtjylland

  • 1Hansen
  • 6Andersson
  • 25James
  • 5Høegh
  • 14Scholz
  • 29da Silva
  • 36Dreyer
  • 34Anderson
  • 38Ogochukwu Onyeka
  • 11Mabil
  • 9KabaBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 2Cools
  • 15Kraev
  • 16Thorsen
  • 24Sorensen
  • 26Vibe
  • 30Ottesen
  • 33Pfeiffer
  • 43Madsen
  • 44Dyhr
  • 45Isaksen
  • 46Sery Larsen
  • 89Schwartz
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamFC Midtjylland
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Awer Mabil.

  4. Post update

    Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Paulinho (FC Midtjylland).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic replaces Alejandro Gómez.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Atalanta 0, FC Midtjylland 1.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Atalanta 0, FC Midtjylland 1.

  9. Post update

    Cristian Romero (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sory Kaba (FC Midtjylland).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Remo Freuler.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Awer Mabil (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Andersson.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Sory Kaba (FC Midtjylland).

  15. Post update

    Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

  16. Post update

    Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.

  18. Post update

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Høegh (FC Midtjylland).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Awer Mabil (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54011551012
2Atl Madrid522157-28
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach5230155109
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan503258-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos511327-54
4Marseille5014110-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Ajax52127617
3Atalanta52128807
4FC Midtjylland5104311-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories