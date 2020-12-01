Atalanta v FC Midtjylland

Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 57Sportiello
- 19DjimsitiBooked at 30mins
- 17Romero
- 6Palomino
- 33Hateboer
- 32Pessina
- 11Freuler
- 8Gosens
- 10GómezSubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
- 9Muriel
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 2Toloi
- 15de Roon
- 21Piccini
- 25Gelmi
- 26Mojica
- 27Depaoli
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 42Scalvini
- 43Panada
- 72Ilicic
- 79Traore
FC Midtjylland
- 1Hansen
- 6Andersson
- 25James
- 5Høegh
- 14Scholz
- 29da Silva
- 36Dreyer
- 34Anderson
- 38Ogochukwu Onyeka
- 11Mabil
- 9KabaBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 2Cools
- 15Kraev
- 16Thorsen
- 24Sorensen
- 26Vibe
- 30Ottesen
- 33Pfeiffer
- 43Madsen
- 44Dyhr
- 45Isaksen
- 46Sery Larsen
- 89Schwartz
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland).
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Awer Mabil.
Post update
Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paulinho (FC Midtjylland).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Second Half
Second Half begins Atalanta 0, FC Midtjylland 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Atalanta 0, FC Midtjylland 1.
Post update
Cristian Romero (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sory Kaba (FC Midtjylland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Post update
Attempt missed. Awer Mabil (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Andersson.
Post update
Hand ball by Sory Kaba (FC Midtjylland).
Post update
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Post update
Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
Post update
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Høegh (FC Midtjylland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Awer Mabil (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.