Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0.
Follow Tuesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 81Trubin
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 77Bondar
- 49da Silva Matos
- 22Matvienko
- 11MarlosSubstituted forde Andrade Barberanat 73'minutes
- 6Stepanenko
- 20KovalenkoSubstituted forLourencoat 85'minutes
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 10Júnior MoraesSubstituted forDentinhoat 25'minutesSubstituted forDos Santos Pedroat 85'minutes
- 7TaisonSubstituted forSolomonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 19Solomon
- 21Lourenco
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 28Robson Cipriano
- 30Pyatov
- 50Bolbat
- 61Sudakov
- 99Dos Santos Pedro
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 5VaraneBooked at 14mins
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 8Kroos
- 25RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 77'minutes
- 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 14Casemiro
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas Calvo
- 32Chust
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Tetê.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Post update
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Fernando replaces Dentinho because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Alan Patrick replaces Viktor Kovalenko.
Goal!
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maycon following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Post update
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dodô.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.