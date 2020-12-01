Champions League - Group B
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk2Real MadridReal Madrid0

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 77Bondar
  • 49da Silva Matos
  • 22Matvienko
  • 11MarlosSubstituted forde Andrade Barberanat 73'minutes
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 20KovalenkoSubstituted forLourencoat 85'minutes
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 10Júnior MoraesSubstituted forDentinhoat 25'minutesSubstituted forDos Santos Pedroat 85'minutes
  • 7TaisonSubstituted forSolomonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 19Solomon
  • 21Lourenco
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 28Robson Cipriano
  • 30Pyatov
  • 50Bolbat
  • 61Sudakov
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5VaraneBooked at 14mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 8Kroos
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 77'minutes
  • 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Casemiro
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas Calvo
  • 32Chust
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Tetê.

  5. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Fernando replaces Dentinho because of an injury.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Alan Patrick replaces Viktor Kovalenko.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maycon following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dodô.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

Top Stories