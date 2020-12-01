Champions League - Group A
Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow1RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg3

Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 4LystsovSubstituted forAn Miranchukat 45'minutes
  • 14Corluka
  • 41RajkovicSubstituted forIgnatjevat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 2ZhivoglyadovSubstituted forRybchinskyat 84'minutes
  • 37Magkeev
  • 27Cerqueira PaimBooked at 80mins
  • 31Rybus
  • 88LisakovichSubstituted forMukhinat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 19Macedo Lopes
  • 29Mendes AndradeSubstituted forKamanoat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 17Zhemaletdinov
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 25Kamano
  • 38Titkov
  • 45Silyanov
  • 60Savin
  • 68Iosifov
  • 76Mukhin
  • 77Kochenkov
  • 82Petukhov
  • 94Rybchinsky

RB Salzburg

  • 1StankovicBooked at 80mins
  • 43Kristensen
  • 15RamalhoBooked at 80mins
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 45Mwepu
  • 19CamaraBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSucicat 69'minutes
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 14SzoboszlaiSubstituted forDakaat 77'minutes
  • 8BerishaSubstituted forOnguénéat 90+3'minutes
  • 7KoitaSubstituted forAdeyemiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ashimeru
  • 5Vallci
  • 6Onguéné
  • 20Daka
  • 21Sucic
  • 22Solet
  • 25Farkas
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 31Coronel
  • 33Walke
  • 37Okugawa
Referee:
Ali Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamLokomotiv MoscowAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 3.

  3. Post update

    Dmitri Rybchinsky (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Jérôme Onguéné replaces Mergim Berisha.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Guilherme.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Sucic.

  9. Post update

    Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dmitri Rybchinsky (Lokomotiv Moscow).

  11. Post update

    Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. François Kamano replaces Zé Luís.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dmitri Rybchinsky (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Enock Mwepu following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Dmitri Rybchinsky replaces Dmitry Zhivoglyadov.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Guilherme.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Sucic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Atl Madrid412147-35
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach4220144108
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan402247-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400101912
2FC Porto43018359
3Olympiakos410316-53
4Marseille400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool43018269
2Ajax42117527
3Atalanta42118717
4FC Midtjylland4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
View full Champions League tables

