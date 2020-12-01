Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Match ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 3.
Line-ups
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 4LystsovSubstituted forAn Miranchukat 45'minutes
- 14Corluka
- 41RajkovicSubstituted forIgnatjevat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 2ZhivoglyadovSubstituted forRybchinskyat 84'minutes
- 37Magkeev
- 27Cerqueira PaimBooked at 80mins
- 31Rybus
- 88LisakovichSubstituted forMukhinat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 19Macedo Lopes
- 29Mendes AndradeSubstituted forKamanoat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 11An Miranchuk
- 17Zhemaletdinov
- 20Ignatjev
- 25Kamano
- 38Titkov
- 45Silyanov
- 60Savin
- 68Iosifov
- 76Mukhin
- 77Kochenkov
- 82Petukhov
- 94Rybchinsky
RB Salzburg
- 1StankovicBooked at 80mins
- 43Kristensen
- 15RamalhoBooked at 80mins
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 45Mwepu
- 19CamaraBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSucicat 69'minutes
- 16Junuzovic
- 14SzoboszlaiSubstituted forDakaat 77'minutes
- 8BerishaSubstituted forOnguénéat 90+3'minutes
- 7KoitaSubstituted forAdeyemiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ashimeru
- 5Vallci
- 6Onguéné
- 20Daka
- 21Sucic
- 22Solet
- 25Farkas
- 27Adeyemi
- 31Coronel
- 33Walke
- 37Okugawa
- Referee:
- Ali Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 3.
Post update
Dmitri Rybchinsky (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Jérôme Onguéné replaces Mergim Berisha.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Guilherme.
Post update
Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Sucic.
Post update
Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dmitri Rybchinsky (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Post update
Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. François Kamano replaces Zé Luís.
Post update
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dmitri Rybchinsky (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Enock Mwepu following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Dmitri Rybchinsky replaces Dmitry Zhivoglyadov.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Guilherme.
Post update
Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Sucic.
