National League Boreham Wood will host Championship outfit Millwall in their first FA Cup third-round appearance after beating Canvey Island.

Kabongo Tshimanga found the bottom corner for the visitors from the edge of the box in the eighth minute against their eighth-tier opponents.

Kane Smith struck the fifth-tier side's second midway through the first half as his powerful shot was deflected in.

Matt Rhead put the result beyond doubt with seven minutes remaining.

All third-round ties will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.

Because of lockdown restrictions, Canvey Island - 12th in the Isthmian League North Division - had not played a competitive game since beating Banbury United in the first round three weeks ago.

Boreham Wood, 16th in the National League, dominated throughout and registered 11 first-half shots as Tshimanga and Smith put their side firmly in control.

Canvey Island were much improved after the restart but before Rhead scored the third, keeper Bobby Mason still had to make several saves to ensure their commendable seven-match FA Cup run did not end in a heavier defeat.

Boreham Wood are one of four non-league teams in the third round, alongside Chorley, Stockport County and eighth-tier Marine, who are set to face Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham.