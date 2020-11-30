The FA Cup - Second Round
Canvey IslandCanvey Island0Boreham WoodBoreham Wood3

Canvey Island 0-3 Boreham Wood: Fifth-tier side seal first FA Cup third-round appearance

National League Boreham Wood will host Championship outfit Millwall in their first FA Cup third-round appearance after beating Canvey Island.

Kabongo Tshimanga found the bottom corner for the visitors from the edge of the box in the eighth minute against their eighth-tier opponents.

Kane Smith struck the fifth-tier side's second midway through the first half as his powerful shot was deflected in.

Matt Rhead put the result beyond doubt with seven minutes remaining.

All third-round ties will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.

Because of lockdown restrictions, Canvey Island - 12th in the Isthmian League North Division - had not played a competitive game since beating Banbury United in the first round three weeks ago.

Boreham Wood, 16th in the National League, dominated throughout and registered 11 first-half shots as Tshimanga and Smith put their side firmly in control.

Canvey Island were much improved after the restart but before Rhead scored the third, keeper Bobby Mason still had to make several saves to ensure their commendable seven-match FA Cup run did not end in a heavier defeat.

Boreham Wood are one of four non-league teams in the third round, alongside Chorley, Stockport County and eighth-tier Marine, who are set to face Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Line-ups

Canvey Island

  • 1Mason
  • 2Humphreys
  • 5Finneran
  • 6GirdlestoneSubstituted forChattingat 64'minutes
  • 17Hall
  • 3Siva
  • 8HubbleSubstituted forLaceyat 90'minutes
  • 4Salmon
  • 7RontoBooked at 90mins
  • 9JosephSubstituted forCharlesat 78'minutes
  • 11Kouassi

Substitutes

  • 10Chatting
  • 12Hunt
  • 14Lacey
  • 16Charles
  • 18Sampayo
  • 19Blackwell
  • 20Harris

Boreham Wood

  • 1Ashmore
  • 5Champion
  • 12Fyfield
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 19Smith
  • 10MurtaghSubstituted forMcDonnellat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Mafuta
  • 16Francis-Angol
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Rhead
  • 9Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 2Woodards
  • 6Stephens
  • 7Mingoia
  • 17Huddart
  • 18Coulthirst
  • 20McDonnell
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamCanvey IslandAway TeamBoreham Wood
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away14
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Canvey Island 0, Boreham Wood 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Canvey Island 0, Boreham Wood 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adam McDonnell replaces Kieran Murtagh.

  5. Booking

    Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Zaine Francis-Angol (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Canvey Island. Rob Lacey replaces Conor Hubble.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Canvey Island. Harrison Chatting tries a through ball, but Evans Kouassi is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Bobby Mason.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island).

  14. Post update

    Femi Ilesanmi (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Canvey Island. Conor Hubble tries a through ball, but Ryan Charles is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hubble (Canvey Island) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jey Siva with a cross.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Canvey Island 0, Boreham Wood 3. Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kabongo Tshimanga following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.

  20. Post update

    Zaine Francis-Angol (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick on the left wing.

