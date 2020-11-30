Match ends, Canvey Island 0, Boreham Wood 3.
National League Boreham Wood will host Championship outfit Millwall in their first FA Cup third-round appearance after beating Canvey Island.
Kabongo Tshimanga found the bottom corner for the visitors from the edge of the box in the eighth minute against their eighth-tier opponents.
Kane Smith struck the fifth-tier side's second midway through the first half as his powerful shot was deflected in.
Matt Rhead put the result beyond doubt with seven minutes remaining.
All third-round ties will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.
Because of lockdown restrictions, Canvey Island - 12th in the Isthmian League North Division - had not played a competitive game since beating Banbury United in the first round three weeks ago.
Boreham Wood, 16th in the National League, dominated throughout and registered 11 first-half shots as Tshimanga and Smith put their side firmly in control.
Canvey Island were much improved after the restart but before Rhead scored the third, keeper Bobby Mason still had to make several saves to ensure their commendable seven-match FA Cup run did not end in a heavier defeat.
Boreham Wood are one of four non-league teams in the third round, alongside Chorley, Stockport County and eighth-tier Marine, who are set to face Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham.
Line-ups
Canvey Island
- 1Mason
- 2Humphreys
- 5Finneran
- 6GirdlestoneSubstituted forChattingat 64'minutes
- 17Hall
- 3Siva
- 8HubbleSubstituted forLaceyat 90'minutes
- 4Salmon
- 7RontoBooked at 90mins
- 9JosephSubstituted forCharlesat 78'minutes
- 11Kouassi
Substitutes
- 10Chatting
- 12Hunt
- 14Lacey
- 16Charles
- 18Sampayo
- 19Blackwell
- 20Harris
Boreham Wood
- 1Ashmore
- 5Champion
- 12Fyfield
- 3Ilesanmi
- 19Smith
- 10MurtaghSubstituted forMcDonnellat 90+2'minutes
- 8Mafuta
- 16Francis-Angol
- 14Thomas
- 15Rhead
- 9Tshimanga
Substitutes
- 2Woodards
- 6Stephens
- 7Mingoia
- 17Huddart
- 18Coulthirst
- 20McDonnell
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away14
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Canvey Island 0, Boreham Wood 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adam McDonnell replaces Kieran Murtagh.
Booking
Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Zaine Francis-Angol (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island).
Substitution
Substitution, Canvey Island. Rob Lacey replaces Conor Hubble.
Post update
Offside, Canvey Island. Harrison Chatting tries a through ball, but Evans Kouassi is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Bobby Mason.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Post update
Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island).
Post update
Femi Ilesanmi (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Ronto (Canvey Island).
Post update
Offside, Canvey Island. Conor Hubble tries a through ball, but Ryan Charles is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Hubble (Canvey Island) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jey Siva with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Canvey Island 0, Boreham Wood 3. Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kabongo Tshimanga following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
Post update
Zaine Francis-Angol (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick on the left wing.