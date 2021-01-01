FA Cup third-round: Non-league Marine land Tottenham

Epic scenes as part-timers Marine score 120th-minute winner

Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Marine are just the second eighth-tier side to reach the third round.

National League North side Chorley will host Wayne Rooney's Derby, while holders Arsenal host Newcastle and Liverpool head to Aston Villa in a repeat of the 2015 semi-final.

The ties will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.

"It's an unbelievable draw," Marine boss Neil Young told BBC One.

"We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose's teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward."

Stockport, of the National League, have been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham while Manchester United are at home to Championship side Watford.

Draw in full

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea

Everton v Rotherham

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Arsenal v Newcastle

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster

Stoke City v Leicester

Wycombe v Preston

Crawley v Leeds

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham

Luton v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich v Coventry

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham v Mansfield

