Cardiff City v Swansea City: TV coverage means derby kick-off switch
The south Wales derby between Cardiff City and Swansea City on 12 December will kick off at 12:30 GMT.
The Cardiff City Stadium fixture had been due to start at 15:00 GMT but has been brought forward because of television coverage.
Cardiff are currently 17th in the Championship, while Swansea are fourth.
The two clubs' most recent competitive meeting was a goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium in January 2020.
Swansea won the corresponding game at the Liberty Stadium in October 2019 1-0 thanks to a Ben Wilmot goal.
Both Welsh clubs reached the Championship play-offs last season, but Swansea have made the brighter start to 2020-21.
Two more Swansea fixtures have been moved after being selected for live television coverage. Their trip to Derby County on 16 December will now kick off at 17:30 GMT, while their home game with Reading has been put back a day to 30 December (20:00 GMT).
Cardiff's trip to Norwich City on 19 December has also been brought forward to a 12:30 GMT kick-off due to television coverage.