Rachel Furness has scored three goals in Northern Irelands' campaign

Euro 2022: Northern Ireland v Belarus Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 1 December Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Rachel Furness says Northern Ireland are "not getting too carried away" ahead of Tuesday's decisive Euro 2022 qualifier against the Faroe Islands.

Victory at Seaview would secure a play-off spot for the first time in their history.

Wales can finish level on point with NI but Kenny Shiels' edge ahead on head-to-head results.

"We are fully focused on Tuesday's game and we'll take it from there but we are very close," said Liverpool's Furness.

Norway have already secured top spot in Group C and automatically qualify for the reschedule finals in England in 2022.

Northern Ireland are in second position ahead of Wales thanks to away goals, with Ashely Hutton's last-minute header earning a 2-2 draw for NI in Newport while the teams played out a goalless stalemate in Belfast.

With just bottom side the Faroe Islands to come, who have lost all six games and conceded 37 goals without scoring, Northern Ireland are in a prime position to secure second position and a play-off spot.

Despite going into the game as favourites after a 6-0 win in the return fixture, Furness says NI can't take it easy against Tuesday's opponents.

"I don't think we can really focus on the 6-0 away win. We have watched the Faroes since that result and they have improved a great deal," said the Liverpool midfielder.

"It will be a tough test and a hard game but we just have to focus on ourselves and make sure we do the job that the coaching staff are asking of us."

'We'll run through brick walls for each other'

Furness, 32, has scored three goals in NI's qualifying campaign and said the the opportunity to reach a Euro play-off "are the moments we play football".

They are the moments you dream about growing up as a young girl and hopefully we can make everyone proud," she said. "We have always had the heart but now we have upped it to another level.

"We fully believe we can get something out of any game we play because we know the coaching staff will set us up accordingly.

"We'll all run through brick walls for each other and since I've been in the squad I've experienced nothing like this. It is the most together I have ever seen us."

Furness scored as Northern Ireland beat the Faroe Islands 6-0

The game takes place behind closed doors in Seaview but Furness adds the messages of support on social media drive the team on.

"We are seeing the support that we are getting and it is pushing us on to be even better," she said.

"We want to create history for this country and we want to inspire all the young girls and everyone watching to get behind us."