Reece Staunton scored his first goal for Bradford in the 2-2 draw with Exeter earlier this month

Bradford City defender Reece Staunton will be out for at least 12 weeks because of a hamstring injury.

The 18-year-old had to be replaced in the second half of last Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Leyton Orient and a scan has shown a high-grade hamstring tear.

The defender has played 14 times for the League Two side so far this season.

"He has made an impressive start to the season, making a good transition into professional football," boss Stuart McCall told the club's website. external-link

"We all wish him the very best with his recovery and will be with him every step of the way."

Bradford, 20th in League Two, host Cheltenham Town on Tuesday after losing to Oldham in the FA Cup on Saturday.