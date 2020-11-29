Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Neil Lennon is on the brink of leaving Celtic, with "crunch talks" expected in the next 48 hours after a run of just two wins in 10 games. (Sun) external-link

Neil Lennon faces a meeting with the Celtic hierarchy on Monday after the club were dumped out of the League Cup by Ross County. (Sky Sports) external-link

"I feel I should get more time but if not, so be it," says under pressure manager Neil Lennon, following Celtic's League Cup defeat, adding: "Of course. I believe in myself." (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes it's impossible for Neil Lennon to remain as the club's manager but calls for respect after protests. (Daily Record) external-link

Ryan Christie was ordered to leave Celtic Park during his post-match interview to escape the furious fans gathered outside the ground. (Sun) external-link

"I think the most important thing that everybody needs to know is that we still care," said Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie before his interview was cut short. (Scotsman) external-link

"It's just a case of being ready when called upon," says goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who is determined to keep up the incredible clean sheet record at Rangers to make sure he stays in the thoughts of Scotland manager Steve Clarke. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits Filip Helander's positive test is a reminder that every club is walking a Covid tightrope. (Daily Record) external-link

Jamie Murphy is determined to win his first winners' medal of his career and the winger believes Hibs have serious ambitions of picking up silverware this season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Greg Leigh hopes Aberdeen's Betfred Cup exit at St Mirren can be the boot up the backside they need to get the season back on track. (Herald) external-link