Stacey Cartwright formerly served on the board of Liverpool

Stacey Cartwright, who was due to lead the selection panel to appoint a new Football Association chairman, has resigned from the organisation's board.

The FA said Cartwright had left "in order to pursue other business interests".

She was a senior independent director on the FA board, having been appointed in June 2018.

"I have very much enjoyed my time on the FA board and leave behind some great colleagues," she said.

"I wish everyone well at the FA for the future and for the search for the new chair."

Greg Clarke recently left his role as FA chairman after using "unacceptable" language when referring to black players.

A statement from the FA said: "The Football Association would like to thank Stacey for her work and support during her time on the FA board and wish her well in the future."