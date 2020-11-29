Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker given oxygen and carried off after accidental clash of heads

David Luiz was able to continue after receiving treatment following a clash of heads with Raul Jimenez during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves
Raul Jimenez was replaced by Fabio Silva after being carried off on a stretcher at Emirates Stadium

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher during his side's Premier League match at Arsenal on Sunday.

The game was in its early stages when Jimenez and Gunners defender David Luiz accidently clashed heads.

Play was stopped for around 10 minutes while Mexico forward Jimenez and Brazil defender Luiz received treatment on the pitch.

Luiz was able to carry on with a bandage wrapped around his head.

More to follow.

