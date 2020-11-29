Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Raul Jimenez was replaced by Fabio Silva after being carried off on a stretcher at Emirates Stadium

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher during his side's Premier League match at Arsenal on Sunday.

The game was in its early stages when Jimenez and Gunners defender David Luiz accidently clashed heads.

Play was stopped for around 10 minutes while Mexico forward Jimenez and Brazil defender Luiz received treatment on the pitch.

Luiz was able to carry on with a bandage wrapped around his head.

More to follow.