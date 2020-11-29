Last updated on .From the section Football

Papa Bouba Diop celebrates after scoring the first goal of the 2002 World Cup, in a 1-0 win over France

Former Senegal, Fulham and Portsmouth midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has died aged 42.

Bouba Diop made 129 appearances in the Premier League and also had spells in England with West Ham and Birmingham City.

He played for Senegal at the 2002 World Cup and scored the winner in the tournament's opening game as his country beat France 1-0.

"Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero," Fifa posted on social media. external-link

A post on Fulham's Twitter account said the club was "devastated" and, using Bouba Diop's nickname, added: "Rest well, Wardrobe."

