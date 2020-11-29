Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Phil Parkinson won 19 of his 48 games in charge of Sunderland

Sunderland have "parted company" with manager Phil Parkinson after 13 months in charge of the League One club.

Friday's draw at Fleetwood was a third league game without a win for the Black Cats, leaving them eighth in the table.

Ex-Bolton and Bradford boss Parkinson, 52, replaced Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light in October 2019 and led them to eighth place last season.

Parkinson's assistant Steve Parkin has also left, with first-team coach Andrew Taylor to take caretaker charge.

In a short statement Sunderland said the club's board "will now begin the search for a new manager".

They are winless in five in all competitions, having lost at home to League Two side Mansfield in the FA Cup first round.

Sunderland were in the Premier League as recently as 2016-17 but, after suffering consecutive relegations, are in their third season at League One level.

They suffered a play-off final defeat by Charlton in the 2018-19 campaign and narrowly missed out on the top six when the 2019-20 season was cut short because of coronavirus and decided via points per game.

Their next match is at home to Burton Albion on Tuesday.