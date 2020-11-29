Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic's run of 35 cup wins came to an end at home to Ross County

Manager Neil Lennon concedes his record "doesn't count for anything at the minute" as Celtic's poor form continued with a Scottish League Cup defeat at home by Ross County.

Prior to the 2-0 defeat, Lennon insisted he had the "full support" of chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

But Celtic have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

"Today's result wouldn't have helped, put it that way," said Lennon.

"If you keep losing games, there is an expectation at this club, there's a demand for excellence and there's a demand for wins - I am fully aware of that.

"I am not standing here like the happy clapper saying everything's okay, because it's not. But we'll do everything we can, if I've still got the opportunity to do that, to turn things around."

