Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's another busy weekend of Scottish Premiership action with some teams under pressure for a result, and others once again depleted by Covid-19.

Dundee United will be without nine players and their entire coaching staff for their trip to Livingston.

Here we tell you all you need to know about all six matches this weekend.

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Hamilton have had Charlie Trafford back in training this week following an ankle injury, but the Canadian is not ready to start. Attacking midfielders Lewis Smith (hamstring) and David Templeton (groin) remain on the sidelines.

Centre-back Stuart Findlay is suspended for Kilmarnock after being sent off last time out against Ross County. Defender Clevid Dikamona, out since October with a foot injury, has trained all week and could be in contention.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "The incentive was to get off the bottom of the table, whatever happened yesterday [being awarded a 3-0 win], the incentive is to build on our last performance against Aberdeen and take it into tomorrow's match and try to get three points."

Kilmarnock full-back Brandon Haunstrup: "We have got a good bunch of players, a lot of talent in there and so I don't see why we can't finish in the top six, or even higher. That should be our aim, definitely and I will be disappointed if we finish outside."

Livingston v Dundee United (Sat 15:00)

Livingston have goalkeeper Robby McCrorie available for the visit of Dundee United after a bout of Covid-19. Midfielder Jason Holt completes a two-match ban, and long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) are still out.

Dundee United academy coach Thomas Courts will have to cobble together a side after nine players joined boss Micky Mellon and his coaching staff in self-isolation.

United cancelled training on Wednesday after three non-playing members of staff returned positive Covid-19 tests. Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended and winger Logan Chalmers (ankle) is injured.

Livingston interim boss David Martindale: "I know Tam Courts and Tam is more than capable. And I know the bunch of players that Dundee United have got. Will it make them put that extra effort in? Potentially. Will it give them an in-the-trenches kind of feeling? Possibly it could."

Dundee United academy coach Thomas Courts: "I know it is a cliche but it is not about me at this point. It will be partly about me if I am in the dugout on Saturday. But we are just ready for any situation that develops."

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sat 15:00)

Motherwell have Scotland Under-21 midfielders Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire back in the squad for the visit of Hibernian following a period of self-isolation. However, Devante Cole drops out with a hamstring injury and fellow striker Jordan White (calf) is a doubt.

Jake Carroll (Achilles) is several weeks away from a first-team comeback while Charles Dunne (groin) has resumed light running. Goalkeepers Trevor Carson and Scott Fox and midfielder Liam Donnelly are also still missing with knee injuries.

Hibs have Lewis Stevenson back following injury. Jack Ross has concerns over a couple of unnamed players but will see how they reacted following training on Friday. Midfielders Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Scott Allan (illness) remain on the sidelines.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It does obviously give you a boost that we have the potential to catch Hibs. So we are just looking forward to trying to win on Saturday and concentrate solely on that."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross on Motherwell's receipt of six pointsto close the gap between the sides: "It's nothing to do with Stephen [Robinson] or the club, they just happen to be in the midst of these games. They'd have believed they'd have won both anyway."

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sat 15:00)

St Mirren's Joe Shaughnessy and Ethan Erhahon return after missing last weekend's League Cup win over Aberdeen through suspension, while full-back Brandon Mason has recovered from an ankle injury.

Aberdeen have Scotland Under-21 midfielders Ross McCrorie, Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson back in their ranks following their period of self-isolation.

Shay Logan returns from suspension but Niall McGinn (groin) is a doubt. Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Dylan McGeouch (groin) remain out while Scott Wright will undergo double hernia surgery this weekend.

St Mirren striker Jon Obika: "We're feeling good. We're much more confident and much more in rhythm and you could see that last Saturday [a 1-0 win against Aberdeen], we had a lot more possession and the midfield three linked up well. We just need to build on that."

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine: "It's a huge chance for us to redeem ourselves. We fell far short of a proper Aberdeen performance. I know we had players missing, but we had players missing all week. To turn up at St Mirren, in such an important cup game, and to perform like that, is unacceptable."

Ross County v Rangers (Sun 12:00)

Ross County left-back Josh Reid (groin) and midfielder Charlie Lakin (thigh) picked up injuries in the League Cup win over Celtic. Tom Grivosti (hamstring), Ross Draper (calf), Oli Shaw (groin) and Carl Tremarco (hamstring) missed the trip to Parkhead. Loan player Stephen Kelly cannot feature against his parent club but another Staggies loanee, Ross Doohan, is back.

Jermain Defoe returns to the Rangers squad. The veteran striker is not in the club's Europa League squad and missed Thursday's win over Standard Liege, as did midfielder Ryan Jack, who is a big doubt again with a knock. Filip Helander is still self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while fellow defender Nikola Katic (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Ross County defender Callum Morris: "We just have to make sure we all to a man do our jobs properly, concentrate, work hard and really harness that belief and positivity from Sunday [the win against Celtic]."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Behind the scenes there are a lot of staff that push the team and do everything they can to take the excuses away from the team."

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sun 15:00)

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien could return after being rested for the Europa League defeat against AC Milan on Thursday night. Mohamed Elyounoussi missed out with a knock and defender Shane Duffy failed to shrug off a knee injury while winger James Forrest remains on the sidelines after ankle surgery and Mikey Johnston is still building up his fitness.

St Johnstone will have defenders Danny McNamara and Jason Kerr back after injury. Craig Conway is definitely out after having surgery to mend a broken nose. Midfielder Murray Davidson is "touch and go" as he bids to return from a shoulder injury.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Home or away, it doesn't matter. We have to put in performances that reach the levels we reached [against Milan]. I saw plenty of signs that we are more than capable of that which pleases me."

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth on the side's 10-match unbeaten run: "We have a small squad but I think we have a really good 18-19 first-team players. We have boys that can come in, as was shown on Saturday [against Motherwell]. We are all fighting to play on Sunday and whoever is not involved will be ready to come off the bench."

