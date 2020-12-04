Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Last time out, Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley opted not to forecast the score of a game involving his team. But Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke is taking a much bolder approach in this week's Sportscene predictions.

The former Scotland international goes up against The Nine presenter Amy Irons in trying to guess the outcome of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches, including his side's meeting with Hamilton Academical.

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Scottish Premiership Amy Chris Hamilton v Kilmarnock 0-2 1-2 Livingston v Dundee United 1-2 1-1 Motherwell v Hibernian 1-2 1-2 St Mirren v Aberdeen 0-2 0-2 Ross County v Rangers 0-2 0-3 Celtic v St Johnstone 2-1 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Dundee United (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Ross County v Rangers (Sun 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-3

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sun 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 680 Pundits 590