Connor Roberts was unable to celebrate his first goal of the season because he needed treatment to a facial injury

Head coach Steve Cooper says wing-back Connor Roberts' winner at Nottingham Forest reflected high-flying Swansea City's display.

A 1-0 victory at the City Ground means Swansea are two points off the top of the Championship having lost only two league games this season.

Wales international Roberts rose above Forest's Sammy Ameobi at the far post to head his first goal of the season.

"Connor's goal epitomised the performance," said Cooper.

"He is our wing-back, in the opposition six-yard box jumping over a 6ft 4in, really good player, banging his face and heading it in the goal.

"I am not surprised because that's Connor. He would do it again tomorrow and the next day."

Roberts was unable to celebrate the goal because he needed treatment after appearing to clash heads with Ameobi, although he was able to play the whole game.

"He is going to have a black eye I think," Cooper added. "But that's what we want - our wing-backs in the box and being a threat.

"Connor has been excellent since we came back after the lockdown, he is in a really good place and his challenge now is just keeping it going.

"We are 14 games in, that's nothing. He will not want to look back on a great start to the season and [think his form] then went a bit up and down.

"I don't think he will because he is too proud and too hard-working."

Swansea's first win at Forest since 2006 means they have taken seven points from the last nine on offer, while they have lost just once in their last eight games.

But Cooper, whose team reached last season's play-offs, says it is too early to contemplate what might be achieved in this campaign.

"League positions, form, I am not that interested," he said.

"We have got to go to Middlesbrough on Wednesday, which as you know is not close to Swansea. We have got to get back and recover and think about the next game."