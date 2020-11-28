Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Moi Elyounoussi says the Celtic squad will turn their season round - to repay under pressure boss Neil Lennon - and declares critics "foolish to write us off". (Sunday Mail) external-link

Assistant manager Gary McAllister says Scott Arfield's journey from the first-team fringes to midfield mainstay is an inspirational story that has rubbed off on everyone inside the Rangers dressing room. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Manager Neil Lennon will give summer signing Vasilis Barkas a second chance to be Celtic's first-choice goalkeeper as the Greek returns to face Ross County today. (Sun) external-link

Gary Holt opens up on his shock Livingston exit as the recently resigned manager admits the job had "run it's course". (Sunday Mail) external-link

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis earns the support of Derek McInnes as the manager refuses to point the finger of blame after the goalkeeper's costly cup clanger at St Mirren. (Sunday Mail) external-link

The standards set on and off the park by goalkeeper Allan McGregor are so important for Rangers, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Head coach Jack Ross sings the praises of matchwinner Jamie Murphy after Hibernian edge through to the Betfred Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Dundee. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link