West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
West Brom will be without Conor Townsend for at least a month after he suffered a knee injury last weekend.
Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore are both available following periods of self-isolation.
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha returns after a two-match absence because of a positive Covid-19 test.
Club captain Luka Milivojevic is available following a three-game suspension but ex-West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson remains out.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Crystal Palace missed the spark of Wilfried Zaha in the defeats by Burnley and Newcastle - they need him back.
Slaven Bilic's West Brom beat Sheffield United last week, but they hung on for that three points. He will think this is a game where his side need to get three more. Will he play a slightly more offensive team because of that?
I fancy Palace at The Hawthorns though.
Prediction: 1-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom have won five and lost just two of their 12 top-flight home matches against the Eagles.
- Palace are unbeaten in four meetings in all competitions and have kept a clean sheet in each game (W3, D1).
West Bromwich Albion
- Victory for promoted West Brom last weekend ended a 10-match Premier League run without a win dating back to May 2018.
- They can win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of four from January to February 2017.
- Six points is Albion's lowest tally after 10 fixtures of a Premier League season.
- Five of West Brom's seven league goals have been scored in the opening 30 minutes of their matches.
- Slaven Bilic is unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as a manager against Palace (W3, D2).
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace have won only two of their past eight league fixtures, losing five of them.
- They have lost seven of their most recent nine away league matches, failing to score in each defeat.
- The Eagles are unbeaten when they have taken the lead this season, winning four times and drawing once.
- It's nine league games without a clean sheet for Palace, with only bottom side Sheffield United on a longer current run.
- Palace have named the nine oldest starting line-ups in the Premier League this season, led by the team they fielded against Newcastle last week with an average age of 30 years and 182 days.
- If selected, Wilfried Zaha will be making his 200th Premier League start.
- Roy Hodgson won 18 and lost 19 of his 50 Premier League matches as West Brom manager between 2011 and 2012.