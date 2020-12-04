Sheffield United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy has scored seven away goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United will monitor defenders Enda Stevens and Ethan Ampadu ahead of the visit of Leicester.

Stevens has been nursing a knee injury and Ampadu missed last weekend's defeat by West Brom with a hip problem.

Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu is doubtful because of the recurrence of a groin injury, while Wes Morgan is struggling with a back problem.

Timothy Castagne will be assessed ahead of a possible return from a six-week absence with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Last season the Blades were outstanding, but they didn't score that many goals. Strikers David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Rhian Brewster - although he's unproven - have all come up from the Championship and that is the problem.

It's that second-season syndrome. I think they were playing way above themselves last campaign. They're still difficult to beat but they're not making enough chances.

I think Leicester have some really super players but I don't see them finishing in the top six. You've seen in the home games that forward Jamie Vardy has been denied space to run into, whereas they've won four of their five away matches because teams are coming on to them.

I expect them to beat the Blades.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City are seeking a sixth successive victory against Sheffield United in all competitions.

The Blades haven't beaten Leicester in any of the past eight meetings in league and cup (D2, L6).

Sheffield United's most recent top-flight win over Leicester was back in April 1974, when they triumphed 4-0 at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's side have set a club Premier League record of 13 matches without a win.

Sheffield United are only the third club to take one point or fewer from their opening 10 top-flight fixtures.

The only team to avoid relegation after having fewer than three points from 11 top-flight matches was Stoke City in 1951-52.

The Blades have scored just one goal in their five league games at Bramall Lane this season.

Wilder is still looking for his 100th win in all competitions as Sheffield United manager.

Oli McBurnie has had 19 shots in this season's Premier League, almost twice as many as any other Sheffield United player, but he is yet to score.

Leicester City