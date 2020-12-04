Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal's David Luiz missed Thursday's Europa League tie because of a head injury

TEAM NEWS

Harry Kane is expected to face Arsenal despite an unspecified knock keeping him out of Tottenham's Europa League tie on Thursday.

Defender Toby Alderweireld might also feature, having returned to training this week following a groin problem.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is close to full fitness after a thigh injury and is hoping to be involved.

David Luiz, who suffered a cut to the head in a collision with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez last weekend, could play.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: external-link Jose Mourinho has never lost a home match to Arsenal in his managerial career and his team are in good form and top of the league after beating Manchester City and drawing at Chelsea in their last two league games.

This fixture brings its own flavour and intensity to further test their title credentials.

Arsenal fans may be as anxious about the chances of Spurs going for the title as they are about their current failings. Their season so far has been littered with disappointing results and below-par performances, making Thursday's thrashing of Rapid Vienna a timely morale boost.

They'll probably need all that and more on Sunday as it's an away fixture they haven't won in the past six seasons.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are a better side than Arsenal, a more reliable side, and they are superior defensively - which is in large part down to the manager and his philosophy.

Jose Mourinho's forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have also been the best two in the league bar none, and will give the Gunners defence a tough time assuming Kane is fit.

Arsenal don't seem to have leaders at the moment - so when the going gets tough they don't get going.

Their new signing Thomas Partey looked a player in midfield, but just as he got started he got injured. They really miss him.

And in attack, since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed his contract... has he been away? It's just that one goal since the start of November.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham can win consecutive competitive North London derbies for the first time since a run of three from 1980 to 1982.

Arsenal's solitary victory in their past 12 Premier League away fixtures against Spurs was 1-0 in March 2014. The Gunners are winless in six subsequent league visits (D2, L4).

Spurs have dropped a competition-high 42 Premier League points from winning positions against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's nine-match unbeaten run is the longest currently in the Premier League.

They could win five consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time in two years.

Spurs are vying to keep four successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since April 2017.

They have the division's best defensive record, conceding nine goals in 10 games.

Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in competitive home fixtures against Arsenal, winning six games and drawing four.

A goal for Harry Kane would make him the outright highest scorer in North London derbies with 11 - he is currently level with Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith.

Arsenal