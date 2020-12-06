The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:00B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women
Venue: Meadow Park

Arsenal v Birmingham City

Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women86201971220
2Arsenal Women75113062416
3Chelsea Women64201931614
4Everton Women7421178914
5Man City Women73311881012
6B'ham City Women7304910-19
7Reading Women7232811-39
8Brighton Women7223512-78
9West Ham Women7115720-134
10Tottenham Women7034616-103
11Aston Villa Women6105314-113
12Bristol City Women6015430-261
View full The FA Women's Super League table

