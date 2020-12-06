Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|16
|13
|3
|0
|41
|3
|38
|42
|2
|Celtic
|13
|9
|3
|1
|34
|13
|21
|30
|3
|Hibernian
|16
|8
|5
|3
|24
|16
|8
|29
|4
|Aberdeen
|15
|8
|4
|3
|21
|17
|4
|28
|5
|Motherwell
|16
|6
|3
|7
|21
|21
|0
|21
|6
|Dundee Utd
|16
|5
|5
|6
|12
|20
|-8
|20
|7
|Kilmarnock
|16
|5
|2
|9
|18
|20
|-2
|17
|8
|St Johnstone
|15
|4
|4
|7
|13
|19
|-6
|16
|9
|Livingston
|16
|4
|3
|9
|16
|24
|-8
|15
|10
|Ross County
|16
|3
|5
|8
|10
|26
|-16
|14
|11
|Hamilton
|16
|4
|2
|10
|19
|36
|-17
|14
|12
|St Mirren
|15
|3
|3
|9
|8
|22
|-14
|12
