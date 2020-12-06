Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0RangersRangers0

Ross County v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 25Donaldson
  • 5Morris
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 43Reid
  • 22Tillson
  • 24Paton
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Gardyne
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 2Randall
  • 9Mckay
  • 14Hylton
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 21Doohan
  • 44Wright
  • 46Williamson

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Bassey
  • 17Aribo
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 25Roofe
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 7Hagi
  • 9Defoe
  • 11Itten
  • 15Zungu
  • 16Patterson
  • 21Barker
  • 31Barisic
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home16%
Away84%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Harrison Paton tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1613304133842
2Celtic1393134132130
3Hibernian168532416829
4Aberdeen158432117428
5Motherwell166372121021
6Dundee Utd165561220-820
7Kilmarnock165291820-217
8St Johnstone154471319-616
9Livingston164391624-815
10Ross County163581026-1614
11Hamilton1642101936-1714
12St Mirren15339822-1412
View full Scottish Premiership table

