Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain have conceded five goals in their past two Ligue 1 games

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain were held by Bordeaux before Wednesday's Champions League group game at Manchester United.

Neymar equalised with a penalty, his 50th goal in France's top flight, after Timothee Pembele's own goal had given visitors Bordeaux the lead.

Moise Kean's sixth goal since joining on loan from Everton put PSG ahead before substitute Yacine Adli levelled.

PSG have dropped five points in their past two league games.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side remain three points clear at the top of the table - although nearest rivals Lille will draw level on points if they win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Bordeaux are 11th.

PSG head to Old Trafford on Wednesday (20:00 GMT kick-off) three points behind Group H leaders Manchester United with two games remaining.

Last season's Champions League runners-up are level on points with third-place RB Leipzig, who are at Istanbul Basaksehir on the same night.

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Bordeaux 2.