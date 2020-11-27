Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Bordeaux 2.
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain were held by Bordeaux before Wednesday's Champions League group game at Manchester United.
Neymar equalised with a penalty, his 50th goal in France's top flight, after Timothee Pembele's own goal had given visitors Bordeaux the lead.
Moise Kean's sixth goal since joining on loan from Everton put PSG ahead before substitute Yacine Adli levelled.
PSG have dropped five points in their past two league games.
However, Thomas Tuchel's side remain three points clear at the top of the table - although nearest rivals Lille will draw level on points if they win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
Bordeaux are 11th.
PSG head to Old Trafford on Wednesday (20:00 GMT kick-off) three points behind Group H leaders Manchester United with two games remaining.
Last season's Champions League runners-up are level on points with third-place RB Leipzig, who are at Istanbul Basaksehir on the same night.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Rico
- 24Florenzi
- 32PembeleBooked at 90mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forHerreraat 63'minutes
- 8ParedesSubstituted forIcardiat 85'minutes
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 63'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 18KeanSubstituted forSarabiaat 81'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 15Danilo
- 19Sarabia
- 21Herrera
- 27Gueye
- 30Letellier
- 31Dagba
- 36Ruiz-Atil
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 25KwatengSubstituted forBenitoat 45'minutes
- 24Baysse
- 6Koscielny
- 20Sabaly
- 17ZerkaneSubstituted forOudinat 59'minutes
- 5Passos SantosBooked at 26mins
- 26BasicSubstituted forAdliat 58'minutes
- 18HwangSubstituted forde Previlleat 59'minutes
- 8Ben Arfa
- 9MajaSubstituted forBriandat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Nascimento Castro
- 7Briand
- 12de Preville
- 16Poussin
- 19Adli
- 23Benito
- 28Oudin
- 31Traoré
- 32Bakwa
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Bordeaux 2.
Booking
Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remi Oudin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Otávio.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jimmy Briand.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoît Costil.
Post update
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux).
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Jimmy Briand replaces Josh Maja.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Moise Kean.
Post update
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
