French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2BordeauxBordeaux2

Paris St-Germain 2-2 Bordeaux: Ligue 1 leaders held at home

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe goes close to scoring against Bordeaux
Paris St-Germain have conceded five goals in their past two Ligue 1 games

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain were held by Bordeaux before Wednesday's Champions League group game at Manchester United.

Neymar equalised with a penalty, his 50th goal in France's top flight, after Timothee Pembele's own goal had given visitors Bordeaux the lead.

Moise Kean's sixth goal since joining on loan from Everton put PSG ahead before substitute Yacine Adli levelled.

PSG have dropped five points in their past two league games.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side remain three points clear at the top of the table - although nearest rivals Lille will draw level on points if they win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Bordeaux are 11th.

PSG head to Old Trafford on Wednesday (20:00 GMT kick-off) three points behind Group H leaders Manchester United with two games remaining.

Last season's Champions League runners-up are level on points with third-place RB Leipzig, who are at Istanbul Basaksehir on the same night.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Rico
  • 24Florenzi
  • 32PembeleBooked at 90mins
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forHerreraat 63'minutes
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forIcardiat 85'minutes
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 63'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 18KeanSubstituted forSarabiaat 81'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 15Danilo
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 27Gueye
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 36Ruiz-Atil

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 25KwatengSubstituted forBenitoat 45'minutes
  • 24Baysse
  • 6Koscielny
  • 20Sabaly
  • 17ZerkaneSubstituted forOudinat 59'minutes
  • 5Passos SantosBooked at 26mins
  • 26BasicSubstituted forAdliat 58'minutes
  • 18HwangSubstituted forde Previlleat 59'minutes
  • 8Ben Arfa
  • 9MajaSubstituted forBriandat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nascimento Castro
  • 7Briand
  • 12de Preville
  • 16Poussin
  • 19Adli
  • 23Benito
  • 28Oudin
  • 31Traoré
  • 32Bakwa
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home16
Away18
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home14
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Bordeaux 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Bordeaux 2.

  3. Booking

    Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remi Oudin.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Otávio.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Leandro Paredes.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jimmy Briand.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoît Costil.

  16. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bordeaux. Jimmy Briand replaces Josh Maja.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Moise Kean.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
FA Cup banner
  • Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.
FA Cup footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG128133082225
2Lille116412171422
3Marseille10631159621
4Lyon115511810820
5Montpellier116232016420
6Monaco116232016420
7Rennes125431916319
8Lens105321615118
9Nice105231512317
10Metz11443129316
11Bordeaux124441213-116
12Angers115151521-616
13Brest115061923-415
14Nantes123451418-413
15Nîmes113261119-811
16Saint-Étienne113171119-810
17Reims112361619-39
18Lorient112271221-98
19Strasbourg122191424-107
20Dijon11047520-154
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC