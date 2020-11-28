Everton: Why have Carlo Ancelotti's side stalled after strong start?

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments25

Everton going through a difficult period - Ancelotti

When Everton were top of the Premier League at the start of October, manager Carlo Ancelotti said the bubble would burst eventually.

But after his team suffered a fourth defeat in five games, the Italian might wonder why that drop-off in performances seems to be having such a lasting effect.

The 1-0 loss to Marcelo Bielsa's thrilling Leeds on Saturday underlined many of Everton's defensive frailties, and gave a glimpse of an opponent with a clear identity.

Both problems are ones Ancelotti has diagnosed at Everton, but is yet to fix.

The Italian can point to injuries to key players - full-backs Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman among them - and a recent suspension to forward Richarlison, during which Everton lost three successive games.

Unlike Bielsa, who has been at Leeds for almost two and a half years, the Everton manager has not yet been at Goodison Park for 12 months, having been appointed on 21 December last year.

Yet, while there have been clear successes - including top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, playmaker James Rodriguez and midfielder Allan - his team have been wracked by inconsistencies which are threatening to spoil the return of fans to Goodison early next month.

Having watched on television as the Toffees started the season by going five league games unbeaten, supporters must hope Everton's best form is not behind them.

Everton were top of the Premier League table on 25 October 2020Everton have slipped to sixth in the Premier League table on 28 November - having been top on 25 October

Despite his team's shortcomings, Ancelotti insists that they are on the right track. They have slipped to sixth in the table, but most fans would probably accept that after 10 games.

"I think we are heading in the right direction," he said. "It's true we were not able to repeat the start of the season.

"We lost some players but that doesn't mean we are not in the right direction. What we are doing at this moment is not enough and every one of us has to put in a little bit more in terms of character, personality, spirit and sacrifice to come back to add more consistency to the results."

Everton did not perform badly against Leeds, yet the way the visitors play as a cohesive unit shows there is still much work to be done on the training pitch, which Ancelotti often uses as a "judge" for who he selects for his team.

Has Calvert-Lewin's success in front of goal and the way Rodriguez can slice through a defence with his clever passing masked some of the problems the team is still struggling with?

Without Richarlison, Everton lack pace in midfield to support their frontman, and several teams have worked out that there is an easy route to goal behind Rodriguez on the right of Everton's midfield.

Jordan Pickford has had a mixed season in goal - though he played well against Leeds, making two remarkable first-half saves to deny Patrick Bamford and Raphinha.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford in action in his side's 1-0 defeat to Leeds United
Everton have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since the opening weekend of the season

But his uncertainty seems to unsettle the defence in front of him at times. Yerry Mina has been indifferent, Ben Godfrey is still settling into a new team after his £25m transfer from Norwich last month and Mason Holgate, while impressive, is still learning his trade at the age of 24.

The injuries to Coleman and Digne have led to Ancelotti experimenting with a back three, but with midfielders Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies filling in as wing-backs there are likely to be further adjustments made in the coming weeks.

And despite positive starts for Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton might be one midfielder short to supply the front trio of Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and Rodriguez. After a solid start to the season, Andre Gomes appears to have fallen out of favour.

Ancelotti admits it is a "difficult period" for his team. They face a trip to Burnley next Saturday, where they will hope they can bounce back against a team with only one win this season.

Everton will then welcome the return of 2,000 fans to Goodison Park when they host Ancelotti's former club Chelsea, who are flying high under Frank Lampard.

Coincidentally, the last match Toffees supporters watched in person was a 4-0 thumping at Stamford Bridge in March.

Ancelotti will hope he can show the watching faithful that, at the very least, Everton have improved on that display.

  • Top of the league! What?
    Seriously, Since their 4-0-0 start, they have lost every game save a referee gifted point v Liverpool and a slim win over truly awful Fulham. Perhaps Evertonians should be working on a new song? Bottom of the League!

  • Despite having an otherwise really solid game, Pickford once again proved that his arms aren't quite long enough for top flight goalkeeping.

  • because richarlison was injured and now digne is injured?

  • Because the league is not settled at the end of October.

    And, you'll win nothing with........thugs!

  • Has shilts apologised yet. Disgraceful

  • Everton massively overhyped and overrated by the media - will be lucky to avoid relegation. Have been a Championship team for a number of years.

  • It's still early , and 99% of Everton fans know we were never going to win the league.
    Can we make top 4? Or win a cup? Of course.
    It was crazy for anyone to overate our start and it's stupid to talk like our season is over now.

  • Trolling liverpool after a draw while they are top of the league, a little perspective please. This is Everton after all! Always good for a laugh and always in our shadow.

  • Everton had the ball in the net enough times to win. Marginal decisions which don't favour the attacking team. Like all teams luck comes and goes. Everton's will come back.

    A Villa Fan

  • Everton are simply going through a dry mostly unlucky spell. At least, that's what the game against Leeds showed. There's still definitely an issue with their defence, but overall team performance and intensity is very high. Their current situation is no different from the experience of all the top teams so far. But they have the potential to alter what's not falling in place at the moment.

  • Optimism at the start of the could not cover that Everton have made so many poor signings for years. Their biggest problem is the inconsistency as individual players and as a team. One good performance in three just isn't going to take them forward.
    Ancelotti knows this. I just hope he is there long term, because that is what it will take.

  • Team of thugs getting what they deserve

  • The Everton fans got carried away after two wins but mid table is all they’ll get

  • Ancelotti talks a good game but struggles to manage one. School boy errors and strange tactics some up this game. Why are we employing Kenny and nkonku as back ups when they still don't play when the first choice are injured ? Dosen't make sense. Think Carlos best days are behind him,sacked by Christmas

  • Reality bites...

  • Everton are always over spending and underperforming. This season will be no different. Napoli didn't sack Ancelotti for the laugh..

  • Everton have a simple problem and it's the same one they have had for years since the 80's....They are not good enough and should be happy to be in the league with their closest Rivals and Champions LIVERPOOL. I thank you .

  • Did anyone seriously think that Everton was going to make Top 4 or even win something.

    They are making step forwards and under Ancelotti they will be an improved squad, but lets give them time. Couple more years we will see the results of this side more prominent.

  • It's only natural to take your foot off the gas when you've clinched the title

  • 4 midfielders in one match played full back when Kenny and NKoukou sat in the stands twiddling their fingers. We needed a goal and he brought Bernard on. The last 5 games performances have been abysmal and it’s obvious Keane and Mina are not good enough and responsible for the majority of the goals. Silva and Koeman were sacked for less.

