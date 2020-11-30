The two sides have had contrasting starts to the 2020-21 league season

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has said that Glentoran were playing "mind games" by suggesting they could pull out of Wednesday's Co Antrim Shield final.

Glens manager Mick McDermott has criticised the choice of date and venue for the decider, with the Seaview pitch similar to the artificial surface at Larne's Inver Park home.

He also said it should be played on a Tuesday rather than a Wednesday, but Lynch brushed the remarks aside.

"It's a bit of mind games," he said.

"Under no circumstances were Glentoran going to pull out, in my opinion. If you are going to do something then do it, why threaten to do it?

"Larne's job is to concentrate on Larne, we will do what we do. We will be there on Wednesday night absolutely buzzing and looking forward to the final. What Glentoran decide to do is completely up to themselves."

While fully aware of the suggestions from Glentoran about withdrawing, the man who was once a first-team coach at the Oval has insisted the speculation will have no impact on his team at all.

"It is mind games that we have never ever once as a group had a discussion about it," he continued.

"Our job is to concentrate on ourselves. We will go into the game no differently to how we went into last Saturday's game or to how we will go into next Saturday's game.

"We will give them the exact same level of attention to detail that we do for every single team we play in terms of what we need to do, what their strengths are and where we can exploit them.

"If Glentoran feel differently or have different things going on in their heads then that is up to them."

Larne, who will be making their first appearance in a major cup final for 15 years, go into Wednesday night's encounter as Irish Premiership leaders.

Lynch's Larne are the only undefeated side in the Irish Premiership

Having finished sixth on their return to the top flight last season following the financial backing of owner Kenny Bruce, Lynch said the importance of the Co Antrim Shield final to the club cannot be over-estimated.

"The final means everything to Larne. It is our first senior final in 15 years and it is a massive boost to the club so early in our journey, and a massive boost for the fans and the town," he said.

"Our objective is to improve year on year. There is no pressure on us that we have to win this or we have to do that, we want to build very firm foundations that leave longevity for the club.

"It's a steady climb rather than trying to put all our eggs into one basket to get European football or to win competitions.

"To win would be a momentous occasion for Larne Football Club, for Kenny and ourselves from where we have come from and the direction we want to go. If we can do that on Wednesday night, we will be over the moon.

"There is no point in getting to these stages and not enjoying them, and that is what we are determined to do on Wednesday night. If we can go on and win it then brilliant."

McDermott is looking for his second piece of silverware as Glens boss having won last season's Irish Cup

The Glens come into the final buoyed by an upturn in results, securing their first Irish Premiership victory on Saturday after a battling 3-3 draw with Linfield at Windsor Park four days before.

The two teams drew 0-0 at the Oval earlier in the season and, despite Glentoran having a spell at the bottom of the table recently, Lynch is not surprised at their recent revival.

"We knew when we played Glentoran a few weeks ago that they were always going to get better," he added.

"It was only a matter of when, and not if. They have too many good players there, Mick is a good lad and we knew they were going to improve at some stage."