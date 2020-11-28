Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gaetano Letizia scored one of the most famous goals in Benevento's history

Juventus drew for the fifth time in nine Serie A games this season as they were held by promoted minnows Benevento.

Andrea Pirlo's Juve - who rested Cristiano Ronaldo - led through Alvaro Morata's low drilled effort.

Gaetano Letizia levelled on the stroke of half-time with a volley from Arthur's half-clearance.

Paulo Dybala missed a late chance to win the game and Juve had Morata sent off for dissent at the final whistle.

Juventus - who have won nine consecutive titles - sit in fifth place after four wins and five draws so far.

Benevento are managed by former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.