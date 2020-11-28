Match ends, Benevento 1, Juventus 1.
Juventus drew for the fifth time in nine Serie A games this season as they were held by promoted minnows Benevento.
Andrea Pirlo's Juve - who rested Cristiano Ronaldo - led through Alvaro Morata's low drilled effort.
Gaetano Letizia levelled on the stroke of half-time with a volley from Arthur's half-clearance.
Paulo Dybala missed a late chance to win the game and Juve had Morata sent off for dissent at the final whistle.
Juventus - who have won nine consecutive titles - sit in fifth place after four wins and five draws so far.
Benevento are managed by former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 1Montipò
- 3Letizia
- 15Glik
- 5CaldirolaSubstituted forMaggioat 33'minutesBooked at 59minsSubstituted forInsigneat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 93BarbaBooked at 86mins
- 56Hetemaj
- 28SchiattarellaBooked at 82mins
- 16ImprotaBooked at 90mins
- 29IonitaSubstituted forTelloat 71'minutes
- 17CaprariSubstituted forTuiaat 72'minutes
- 9LapadulaSubstituted forSauat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Basit
- 8Tello
- 11Maggio
- 12Manfredini
- 13Tuia
- 19Insigne
- 20Di Serio
- 21Moncini
- 22Lucatelli
- 25Sau
- 30Masella
- 58Pastina
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 80mins
- 4de Ligt
- 13Danilo
- 38Frabotta
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
- 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 8RamseySubstituted forKulusevskiat 62'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 19Bonucci
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Dragusin
- 39Portanova
- 42Garofani
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
