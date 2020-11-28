Italian Serie A
BeneventoBenevento1JuventusJuventus1

Benevento 1-1 Juventus: Serie A champions are held again

Gaetano Letizia
Gaetano Letizia scored one of the most famous goals in Benevento's history

Juventus drew for the fifth time in nine Serie A games this season as they were held by promoted minnows Benevento.

Andrea Pirlo's Juve - who rested Cristiano Ronaldo - led through Alvaro Morata's low drilled effort.

Gaetano Letizia levelled on the stroke of half-time with a volley from Arthur's half-clearance.

Paulo Dybala missed a late chance to win the game and Juve had Morata sent off for dissent at the final whistle.

Juventus - who have won nine consecutive titles - sit in fifth place after four wins and five draws so far.

Benevento are managed by former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 1Montipò
  • 3Letizia
  • 15Glik
  • 5CaldirolaSubstituted forMaggioat 33'minutesBooked at 59minsSubstituted forInsigneat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 93BarbaBooked at 86mins
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 28SchiattarellaBooked at 82mins
  • 16ImprotaBooked at 90mins
  • 29IonitaSubstituted forTelloat 71'minutes
  • 17CaprariSubstituted forTuiaat 72'minutes
  • 9LapadulaSubstituted forSauat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Basit
  • 8Tello
  • 11Maggio
  • 12Manfredini
  • 13Tuia
  • 19Insigne
  • 20Di Serio
  • 21Moncini
  • 22Lucatelli
  • 25Sau
  • 30Masella
  • 58Pastina

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 80mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 13Danilo
  • 38Frabotta
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
  • 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 8RamseySubstituted forKulusevskiat 62'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 19Bonucci
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Dragusin
  • 39Portanova
  • 42Garofani
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benevento 1, Juventus 1.

  2. Dismissal

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) is shown the red card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benevento 1, Juventus 1.

  4. Booking

    Roberto Insigne (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Insigne (Benevento).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Riccardo Improta (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Riccardo Improta (Benevento).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Marco Sau (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Kamil Glik (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

