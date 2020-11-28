Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly congratulates fellow scorer Paul O'Neill in the Oval victory

Glentoran chalked up a first league win of the season and moved off bottom spot thanks to an impressive 5-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts at the Oval.

Paul O'Neill slid in the opener for the Oval hosts and Rhyss Campbell levelled before the Glens hit three goals in seven minutes.

Robbie McDaid slotted into the bottom corner before Patrick McClean's headed finish and a Jay Donnelly strike.

Donnelly rifled home to complete his double in a low-key second half.

The win came at the sixth time of asking and it was a great response after conceding a late equaliser to rivals Linfield in midweek.

O'Neill squeezed the ball in at the nearpost from Dale Gorman's cheeky backheel to set the hosts on their way on 18 minutes.

Quick response

Dungannon provided an instant reply with Campbell chesting down from a Shane McGinty pass before finding the net via a post.

Mick McDermott's side moved back in front after 28 minutes as McDaid controlled Caolan Marron's deep cross on the chest before slipping the ball into the bottom corner from eight yards.

McClean's glancing header from Gorman's free-kick made it 3-1 and it was quickly followed by Donnelly connecting with Marcus Kane's cross to turn the ball in at the backpost.

The pace dropped in the second-half although the Glens did add to their tally nine minutes from time as Donnelly rifled home his second goal.

There was a further boost for the hosts as midfielder Hrvoje Plum made a welcome return to action after a long injury lay-off.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott: "Once I got through that first phase of the game and settled in, once we got the goal, then we conceded a poor one - maybe some doubt crept in - but we took control of the game, played really well and scored some really good goals. It was pleasing.

"Everyone was outstanding in their effort and application."